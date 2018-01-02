City Gov’t, Private Partners Gear Up for Panagbenga 2018

The City Government of Baguio and the Baguio Flower Festival Foundation Inc. (BFFFI) call for continuing and stronger government, private and public synergy, as they launched Panagbenga 2018 in the regular Monday flag raising at the city hall on December 18.

City officials headed by Mayor Mauricio Domogan and Congressman Mark Go, along with the BFFFI Executive Committee members headed by co–chairpersons Freddie Alquiroz and Anthony De Leon unveiled the Panagbenga 2018 logo and its theme, “Celebration of Culture and Creativity”.

The theme depicts the rich culture of Baguio being the main hub of the Cordillera and the city’s celebration as the first Philippine City to be included in the UNESCO’s Creative City Network.

Domogan outlined that each stakeholder including the city folks have a role to play to ensure a successful staging of Panagbenga 2018 and in making it also a better festivity for everyone to enjoy.

With the public–private partnership between the city government and the BFFFI, Domogan also calls for a stronger synergy to work on all preparations needed to assure a grander Baguio Flower Festival in February next year.

The Panagbenga Festival is a five-week celebration that will start on February 1 with the opening ceremonies and parade that includes the elimination round of the Drum and Lyre Competition – elementary division.

The highlights of the Panagbenga will be the Grand Street Dance Parade on February 24 and the Grand Float Parade on February on February 25.

For the whole duration of Panagbenga 2018 (February 1 to March 4), will be the Baguio Blooms Exposition and Exhibition where there will be landscape display and competition as well as trade fairs and food expo at the Juan Luna and Lake Drive of Burnham Park.

Other traditional events include the “Handog ng Panagbenga sa Pamilya Baguio” at Melvin Jones Grandstand and football ground on February 11; the PMA Alumni homecoming on Feb. 16 to 18; Spring Festival (Chinese New Year) on Feb. 17; the Pony Boys Day at Wright Park on Mar. 3, and the week -long (February 26 to March 4) Session Road in Bloom.

Final lists of other events and community – led activities for Panagbenga 2018, as well as other updates will be posted at www.panagbengaflowerfestival.com. (JDP/CCD-PIA CAR)