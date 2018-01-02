Image Source: pixabay.com

Begin Again

Date Posted: January 2, 2018 | By Metrocebu News Team

One of the best things we can do in our lives is this: Begin again.

Begin to see yourself as you were:
When you were the happiest and strongest you’ve ever been.

Begin to remember what worked for you
(and what worked against you),
And try to capture the magic again.

Begin to remember how natural it was when you were a child —
To live a lifetime each day.

Begin to forget the baggage you have carried with you
For years:
The problems that don’t matter anymore,
The tears that cried themselves away,
And the worries that are going to wash away
On the shore of tomorrow’s new beginnings.

Tomorrow tells us it will be here every new day of our lives;
And if we will be wise,
We will turn away from the problems of the past
And give the future — and ourselves — a chance
To become the best of friends.

Sometimes all it takes is a wish in the heart to let yourself,
Begin again. #throwback

 www.inspirationalstories.com

