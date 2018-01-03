Annual Dialogue on the Five Pillars of Justice Held

The Regional Juvenile Justice and Welfare Committee-7 (RJJWC-7), in partnership with the Provincial Government of Cebu through the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) and Children’s Legal Bureau (CLB), recently held the Annual Dialogue on the Five Pillars of Justice at the Golden Prince Hotel.

The main goal of this annual dialogue is for duty-bearers to address the challenges they face every single day relative to the implementation of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act.

In her welcome remarks, Hon. Agnes A. Magpale, Vice Governor of the Province of Cebu, said she firmly believes that the provisions of RA 9344 as amended by RA 10630 are sufficient enough to address the problems on CICL, if only they were fully and properly implemented.

Atty. Tricia Clare A. Oco, Executive Director of JJWC, delivered the key message on behalf of Usec. Hope V. Hervilla. She said there are real challenges in our effort to sustain a protective and enabling environment for our children, therefore, it is only fit that the theme for this year’s dialogue is “Stepping Up for Children: A Dialogue on the Status and Implementation of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act”. She encouraged everyone to step up for children by working towards a common vision which is, a society that promotes and protects the rights of children at risk and children in conflict with the law under a restorative justice and welfare system.

As part of the continuing learning education for duty-bearers, Atty. Tricia Clare A. Oco gave a presentation on the National Situation of CICL and Status of Implementation of RA 9344 as Amended in which she presented data gathered by the PNP-WCPC and LGUs all over the country. She also talked about the measures being made to ensure that the law is fully and properly implemented from the national level down to the local level.

Mr. Robby Echavez, a counsellor at Don Bosco Boys’ Home also gave an enlightening discussion on understanding children in conflict with the law and how duty-bearers may be able to give assistance and provide proper support to these children.

DSWD-7 Regional Director and RJJWC-7 Chairperson, Ma. Evelyn B. Macapobre, personally responded to issues raised in last year’s dialogue and the corresponding steps made to resolve them. She clarified that the Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth (RRCY), one of DSWD residential facilities of DSWD, caters only to children in conflict with the law (CICL) whose sentences have been suspended. She also emphasized that institutionalization should always be the last recourse.

Representatives from the five pillars of justice were invited to serve as panelists and answer questions addressed to them by duty-bearers from different sectors. In attendance were the Regional Trial court judges, Prosecutors, the PNP, PDEA, C/MSWDOs and other community-based duty-bearers.