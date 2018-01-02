More Than 2K Passengers Stranded Due to ‘Agaton’

More than 2,000 passengers were stranded in various seaports across the country due to the onslaught of Tropical Depression “Agaton”.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said in an advisory Tuesday that 2,308 passengers were stranded as travel of 34 sea vessels and 66 rolling cargoes were suspended in the affected areas of Central Visayas, Southeastern Mindanao, Northern Mindanao and Eastern Visayas.

State weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its latest weather forecast that “Agaton” is now traversing the Sulu Sea and heading towards Palawan province.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 has been raised over the provinces of Palawan including Cuyo Island, Guimaras, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, southern Antique, and southern Iloilo. (PNA)