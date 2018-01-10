10K Athletes to Join 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia

About 10,000 athletes from 45 countries are expected to participate in the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia next year.

The tournament will be held from Aug. 18 to Sept. 2 in Jakarta and Palembang, capital city of South Sumatra province.

The athletes will compete in 40 sports, 67 disciplines and 462 events. There will be 62 competition venues.

According to a report from the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) website, 200 delegates from 44 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) attended the Chef de Mission seminar conducted by the Indonesian Asian Games Organizing Committee (INASGOC) at the Hotel Mulia Senayan in Jakarta last December 13.

The meeting was spearheaded by OCA Honorary Life Vice President Wei Jizhong, Indonesia’s Ministry of Youth and Sports representative Gatot Dewa Bruto, and INASGOC President Erick Thohir.

Aside from the sports program and venues, the INASGOC also informed the delegates about accreditation, accommodation and transportation concerns.

The entry deadlines for NOCs are scheduled on Jan. 31, 2018 (by sport), April 30 (by number), and June 30 (by name). The online accreditation system will close on April.

There will be two athletes’ villages. Kemayan, Jakarta will accommodate 14,500 athletes and officials while Jakabaring Sports City in Palembang will receive 3,000 athletes and officials.

The INASGOC has booked 5,000 rooms near competition venues for athletes, officials and media.