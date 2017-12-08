Zambo’s Busay Falls Eyed As Eco-tourism Site

A barangay in this city is eyeing to open to prospective investors to help them develop Busay Falls into an eco-tourism site.

This was the plan of Joselito Macrohon, barangay chair of San Roque, citing P700 million is needed to develop the scenic waterfalls into an eco-tourism site based on the master development plan drafted by the Western Mindanao State University’s College of Architecture.

“We will seek assistance from the national government and we will open it to investors who are willing to invest to develop the place,” said Macrohon.

The development of Busay Falls will include eco-trail; mountain trail; biking trail; camping site; swimming; jungle survival trail; horseback riding; and, nature photography.

Macrohon said the area will also serve as training venue and site for traditional native Pinoy games.

Busay Falls is located three kilometers from the highway which is accessible only through human trail.

Macrohon said Busay will serve as the eco-tourism site not only for the barangay of San Roque but for the city as well once it is developed.

Barangay San Roque is located in the west coast of this city with around 20,000 population and land area of 700 hectares.