ZALORA, Ayala Group Announce Enhanced Tie-Up

Officials of online fashion shopping site ZALORA and Ayala Group are banking on Filipinos strong presence on various online sites to boost their business by providing seamless shopping experience.

In a briefing Thursday, ZALORA Group CEO Parker Gundersen said their tie-up with Ayala Group is aimed at giving customers a fulfilling shopping experience through Ayala’s mall, telecom and banking business.

He said ZALORA and Ayala people have been working hard in the past four months to develop the initial roll out of the “seamless shopping” goal.

“The idea is simple — leverage our combined customer facing businesses and our digital capabilities to reate a far more connected shopping experience for Filipinos,” he said.

Among the partnership’s target is for shops in Ayala Malls to sell ZALORA products, for ZALORA buyers to be able to pick-up what they bought on the online stores at Ayala Malls, to put by more pop-up shops at Ayala Mall properties.

To date, Ayala has allowed ZALORA to sell their products through a link embedded in its mall’s website.

“These initiatives are only the beginning of ZALORA’s plans in the region to broaden our platform capabilities for brands and shoppers,” he said, citing that more value-added electronic commerce (e-commerce) services will be introduced in the coming months.

“And we are in discussions with other offline partners in our other markets to help expand the seamless shopping experience and create unique omni-channel experiences which provide the customer with a truly connected experience,” he added.