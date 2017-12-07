Yamaha Motor’s Exhibit at CES 2018 to Cover Both Land and Air

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announced on December 4 that it will exhibit a wide-ranging lineup of five models at the CES 2018 tradeshow in Las Vegas, U.S.A., including autonomous-drive 2- and 4-wheelers, a motorcycle-riding robot, and a drone and an unmanned helicopter, both for industrial use. CES 2018, the world’s largest consumer electronics tradeshow, will take place from January 9 to 12, 2018. This will be Yamaha Motor’s first appearance in the show.

The MOTOROiD motorcycle incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) to assess its rider’s biometrics, movements, etc. and then drive the person autonomously (at low speed), which attracted much attention at the recent Tokyo Motor Show. The MOTOBOT Ver.2 is a robot that can actually drive a basically stock motorcycle autonomously using the very latest motorcycle and robotics technologies. The Public Personal Mobility is a multi-passenger four-wheel last-mile “mobility system” designed for autonomous-driving services. Rounding out the lineup are the YMR-01 prototype industrial drone and the new FAZER R industrial unmanned helicopter, both equipped with advanced technologies for enhanced operational efficiency and accuracy.

The Yamaha Motor booth, under its theme “Expanding the possibilities of mobility with advanced technology,” will showcase the exciting results of Yamaha Motor’s research and development through demonstrations of control, autonomous-driving and AI technologies. In addition, Yamaha Motor hopes to meet new partners during the tradeshow and explore opportunities for collaboration in technological innovation and new business development.

Yamaha Motor’s Exhibit Lineup at CES 2018

MOTOROiD

-Motorcycle using AI to sense rider characteristics for autonomous driving –

Offering an all-new Kando* experience, this proof-of-concept model employs artificial intelligence in a new form of personal mobility that functions harmoniously with the rider. MOTOROiD senses its rider’s biometrics, movements, etc. to interact with the person like another living creature as it transports the rider autonomously at low speed. By undertaking challenges such as MOTOROiD, Yamaha is developing advanced technologies that will translate someday into all-new value for customers.

*Deep satisfaction and intense excitement experienced when encountering exceptional value

MOTOBOT Ver.2

– Autonomous motorcycle-riding robot –

This autonomous motorcycle-riding robot combines the latest in motorcycle and robotics technologies based on unprecedented research and development. Operating like a rider without any fundamental modification to the motorcycle, MOTOBOT can ride around a racetrack at high speed. The next goal is to safely exceed 200 kilometers per hour and then challenge MotoGP star Valentino Rossi to a battle of lap times. The underlying technologies and knowledge gained with MOTOBOT are expected to yield new value in Yamaha Motor’s existing businesses and pioneering new businesses as well.

06GEN Automated Public Personal Mobility

– Last-mile multi-person autonomous mobility system –

Envisaged for use in an environment shared with pedestrians covering a few kilometers, the 06GEN is a new-generation last-mile mobility system that provides safe, comfortable and convenient on-demand low-speed mobility autonomously. Designed to invigorate personal mobility in towns, resorts, etc., the 06GEN uses road image-recognition technology integrated with a cloud-based server. Low-cost and highly scalable, it is expected to be incorporated in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) initiatives using web application programming interfaces (APIs).

YMR-01

– Industrial drone with coaxial rotors for efficient spraying –

Combining coaxial rotor technology with the latest weight-reduction technology, the YMR-01 offers high spraying performance, ease of use and reliability to meet the demanding requirements of today’s farmers. Two of its six rotor axes (on the left and right) use vertical coaxial rotors for a total of eight rotors to create ideal downward air currents regardless of travel direction. Spraying nozzles placed near these coaxial axes achieve consistent agrochemical application down to crop roots.

FAZER R

– Industrial unmanned helicopter for highly precise spraying –

In addition to offering all the features of existing unmanned helicopters, the FAZER R high-end industrial-use unmanned helicopter boasts “Turn Assistance.“ The new technology realizes improved controllability and spraying performance by turning to maintain fixed spacing for spraying, holding evenly spaced flying paths, and maintaining flying speed. Operated simply by turning the spraying switch on or off, this new function achieves improved spraying accuracy without relying on the operator’s flying skill.

Yamaha Motor Participation in CES 2018

Period: Tuesday, January 9, to Friday, January 12, 2018

Venue: Sands Expo and Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A

Booth: South Hall 2 (size: 225 sq. m)