World’s Top Experts Kick Off Internet Infrastructure Forum (IIF)

During Global Network Technology Conference at Beijing on Nov 28th morning, several world’s top Internet experts together launched the Internet Infrastructure Forum (IIF), which was initiated by BII Group. Experts including Dr. Vinton Cerf proactively spoke for the sustainable development of internet infrastructure during the forum meeting in the afternoon.

Other attendees at the IIF included Wu Hequan (Academician of CAE, Director of ISC), Dr. Paul Mockapetris (Inventor of DNS, Internet Hall of Fame Inductee), Dr. Paul Vixie (Inventor of ISC, Internet Hall of Fame Inductee), Professor Kilnam Chon (Father of Korea Internet, Internet Hall of Fame Inductee), the representative of Professor Jun Murai (Founder of WIDE, Internet Hall of Fame Inductee), Professor Nick McKeown (Pioneer of SDN, Professor of Stanford University), Mr. Phil Robb (Operation VP of Linux Foundation), Dr. Dan Pitt (Senior VP of MEF), Latif Ladid (Global IPv6 Forum President) and Mr. Liu Dong (President of BII-CFIEC). The forum focused on the advocacy of IPv6 and DNS, which will bolster the connectivity of Internet Infrastructure worldwide.

Dr. Vinton Cerf, Father of Internet, who has been known as the evangelist of IPv6 for decades, encouraged the Internet industry to collectively implement IPv6 for the global good. Other speakers also discussed how emerging network technologies would guarantee the development of Internet infrastructure, as well as technologies including IPv6, DNS, access technologies, security and privacy, among others.

Mr. Liu Dong, President of BII-CFIEC, advocated prospectively for the sustainable development of Internet infrastructure, and emphasized that Internet Infrastructure Forum could serve an important role of bolstering innovation and connectivity in worldwide internet infrastructure. The sustainable development and evolution of internet infrastructure is essential to the global cyberspace and digital economy, and IIF will provide a larger scale of innovation platform for the internet community with more opportunities to new applications that it enables.

In the future, IIF will represent interests of the industry, developing and sharing best business practices that emerging network technologies implement in support of the need of internet community to the public, so that they can weigh its outcomes for the digital economy. The forum will also serve as a multistakeholder platform for diverse and innovative players from across the internet infrastructure industry, academic and user communities to better communicate and advocate the development of internet infrastructure for the global good.