What Heals Pain

“You turned my wailing into dancing; you removed my sackcloth and clothed me with joy, that my heart may sing your praises and not be silent. Lord, my God, I will praise you forever.” Psalm 30:11-12

We live in a fallen and ‘broken’ world and experiencing pain is inevitable. While at times diseases don’t get healed, broken relations don’t get reconciled and jobs are lost and not regained, we can be utterly certain that God is with us. These various kinds of brokenness may not mend in this lifetime, but we can be sure that we have one happy ending in the end. When Jesus returns, doubt, discouragement, disease and disappointments will disappear, and we will live in God’s joy forever (Revelation 21: 1-4; 22:1-6). As believers, we know this.

“Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice! 5 Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. 6 Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. 7 And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:4-7