Western Visayas Kasambahays Wage Now at P3,500

Employers of domestic workers in Region 6 (Western Visayas) are now mandated to provide a minimum wage of P3,500.00 per month to their household service workers.

In a new wage order, the Regional Wages & Productivity Board for Western Visayas has set the new minimum wage for domestic workers effective December 8, 2017.

Wage Order No. RBVI-DW 02, entitled Prescribing New Minimum Wage Rates for Domestic Workers in Region VI – Western Visayas provides a single rate of P3,500 per month for all domestic workers working in the Provinces of Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo and Negros Occidental.

This is the second Wage Order issued by the Board benefiting kasambahays in Western Visayas.

The previous Wage Order No. RBVI-DW 01, which took effect on February 18, 2016 did not cover the Province of Negros Occidental as it was still part of Negros Island Region by virtue of the Executive Order (EO) No. 183, Series of 2015 signed by former President Aquino.

With EO No. 38, Series of 2017 issued by President Rodrigo Duterte on August 09, 2017, revoking EO 183 which created Negros Island Region, the new Wage Order already included Negros Occidental. (DOLE/ANJudicpa)