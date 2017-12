I know that days apart from you

Won’t really make me die;

I know that when you kiss me,

I really cannot fly.

But my obsession has potential

For loving you for life,

And we have the potential

To be a happy man and wife.

Someday I’ll be contented

Just to sit across from you,

Knowing you still love me

As I’ll still love you too.

As we grow old together

And I come to look like you,

Everyone will surely know

We loved our whole lives through.

By Betty L. Killebrew

www.inspirationalarchive.com