Waiting for Love

Date Posted: December 2, 2017 | By Metrocebu News Team

We can envy others who have someone to love
But what we have is better because our love comes from up above

We may not have someone to physically hold
But we have God who will never leave us alone

Many times at night I wonder, when that day will be
When I will have somebody to make me happy

In the meantime I’ll just wait, sit and contemplate
Of how this love will be, so precious and great

So don’t envy those who has someone now
Our day will come, someday, somehow…

Corazon Santiago

www.inspirationalarchive.com

 

