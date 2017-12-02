Waiting for Love

We can envy others who have someone to love

But what we have is better because our love comes from up above

We may not have someone to physically hold

But we have God who will never leave us alone

Many times at night I wonder, when that day will be

When I will have somebody to make me happy

In the meantime I’ll just wait, sit and contemplate

Of how this love will be, so precious and great

So don’t envy those who has someone now

Our day will come, someday, somehow…

Corazon Santiago

www.inspirationalarchive.com