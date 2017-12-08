Image Source: www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

Visayas Weather Forecast: December 8, 2017

Date Posted: December 8, 2017 | By Press Release

SYNOPSIS: Tail-End of a Cold Front affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon. Northeast Monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

FORECAST:

Eastern Visayas, the provinces of Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms. Meanwhile, Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas, and Western Visayas, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the Northeast will prevail over Palawan and Occidental Mindoro. Light to moderate winds from the Northeast to North will prevail over Visayas with slight to moderate seas.

OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 25°C
Maximum Temperature: 32°C

Source: PAGASA

