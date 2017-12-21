Visayas Weather Forecast: December 21, 2017

SYNOPSIS: At 4:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Storm “VINTA” was estimated based on all available data at 510 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (09.0 °N, 130.9 °E) with maximum winds of 65 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h. It is forecast to move West at 18 km/h . Tail-End of a Cold Front affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

FORECAST:

Southern Leyte will experience occasional rains with gusty winds due to Tropical Storm Vinta. The rest of Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to TS Vinta. Provinces of Occidental Mindoro and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to Tail-End of a Cold Front.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the Northeast will prevail over Visayas and the provinces of Palawan and Occidental Mindoro and its coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

OVER METRO CEBU:

Minimum Temperature: 25°C

Maximum Temperature: 30°C

Source: PAGASA