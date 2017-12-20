Image Source: PAGASA

Visayas Weather Forecast: December 20, 2017

Date Posted: December 20, 2017 | By Press Release

SYNOPSIS: Tail-End of a Cold Front affecting the eastern section of Northern and Central Luzon.Trough of Low Pressure Area (LPA) affecting the eastern section of Mindanao.

FORECAST:  Visayas and the provinces of  Occidental Mindoro and Palawan will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the Northeast  to East will prevail over Palawan and Occidental Mindoro and from the Northeast over Eastern Visayas and its coastal waters will be moderate to rough. Meanwhile, Light to moderate winds blowing from the Northeast will prevail over rest of Visayas with slight to moderate seas.

OVER METRO CEBU: 
Minimum Temperature: 24°C
Maximum Temperature: 31°C

Source: PAGASA

 

