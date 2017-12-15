Visayas Weather Forecast: December 15, 2017

SYNOPSIS: At 4:00 AM today, Tropical Storm “URDUJA” was estimated based on all available data at 205 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar or 230 km East Southeast of Legazpi City Albay (11.5Â°N, 127.3Â°E) with maximum winds of 75 kph and gustiness of up to 90 kph. It is forecast to move Northwest at 5 kph.

FORECAST: Samar provinces and Biliran will have stormy condition while the rest of Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, Romblon, Marinduque, Northern Cebu, Capiz, Aklan, Northern Iloilo, and

Dinagat Islands will experience rains with gusty winds. The rest of Visayas will have cloudy skies with scatteded rainshowers and thunderstorms and this is all caused by Tropical

Storm “URDUJA”.

Whole Visayas will experience moderate to strong winds coming from Northeast to Northwest and the coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

OVER METRO CEBU:

Minimum Temperature: 23°C

Maximum Temperature: 28°C