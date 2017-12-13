Image Source: www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph

Visayas Weather Forecast: December 13, 2017

Date Posted: December 13, 2017 | By Press Release

SYNOPSIS: At 3:00 AM today, Tropical Depression “URDUJA” was estimated based on all available data at 455km East of Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte (9.6N, 129.6E) with maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h. It is forecast to move North Northwest at 7 km/h.

FORECAST:

Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms. Palawan, Occidental Mindoro and the rest of Visayas will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the Northeast will prevail over Eastern Visayas and its coastal waters will be moderate to rough. Meanwhile, moderate to occasionally strong winds will prevail over Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, and the rest of Visayas with moderate to occasionally rough seas.

OVER METRO CEBU:
Minimum Temperature: 24°C
Maximum Temperature: 31°C

Source: PAGASA

 

