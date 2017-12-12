Visayas Weather Forecast: December 12, 2017

SYNOPSIS: At 3:00 PM today, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 560 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur (8.0N, 131.4E). Tail-end of a Cold Front is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon. Northeast Monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

FORECAST:

Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, and Quezon province will experience cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Tail-End of a Cold Front which can cause possible flashfloods and landslides due to scattered to widespread moderate to occasionally heavy rains.

The rest of Visayasas will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Trough of a Low Pressure Area which may trigger possible flashfloods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Eastern Visayas will experience moderate to strong winds coming from Northeast to North and the coastal waters along this area will moderate to rough. The rest of Visayas will experience moderate to occasionally strong winds coming from the Northeast to Northwest and the coastal waters will be moderate to ocassionally rough.

OVER METRO CEBU:

Minimum Temperature: 25°C

Maximum Temperature: 30°C

Source: PAGASA