Visayas Weather Forecast: December 11, 2017

SYNOPSIS: Tail-End of a Cold Front is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon. Northeast Monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon. Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is affecting Southern Mindanao.

FORECAST:

The whole Visayas and the province of Occidental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms. Palawan will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the Northeast to North will prevail over Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, and Eastern Visayas and its coastal waters will be moderate to rough. Meanwhile, light to moderate winds will prevail over Western and Central Visayas with slight to moderate seas.

OVER METRO CEBU:

Minimum Temperature: 25°C

Maximum Temperature: 32°C

Source: PAGASA