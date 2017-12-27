‘Vinta’ Death Toll in Mangsee Rises to 8; Missing Now 81

Tropical Storm Vinta’s death toll on Mangsee Islands, Balabac, in the southern-most tip of Palawan, jumped to eight, while the number of missing persons climbed to 81 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Balabac Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) chief Mitra Tanjilani said in a text message that the bodies of the five victims were found near the coastlines.

Meanwhile, most of the missing persons are crewmen of four trawl fishing vessels and of a motorboat reported to be either totally damaged or lost at sea after the storm onslaught on December 24.

Identified as either missing or damaged vessels are the MV Rosario, Lucas, Santa Valor, and Miguel. Three pump boats reported to have sailed from the nearby town of Rizal are also missing but 19 crewmen survived, Tanjilani said.

The MDRRMO initially reported three dead and 30 people missing as “Vinta’ made a landfall in southern Palawan, a day before Christmas.

Of the earlier reported 30 missing residents, 13 were accounted for as of Tuesday. They are being attended to of the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office.

Tanjilani said the survivors were found in Mapun, Tawi-Tawi.

Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) officer-in-charge Cruzalde Ablaña said a Philippine Navy (PN) vessel, BRP Andres Bonifacio (FF-17), sailed at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday towards Balabac to bring relief food and non-food items to affected families. (PNA)