‘Vinta’ Affected Families Now at 117K

The number of families affected by typhoon “Vinta” has climbed to 117, 528 or 550,805 persons living in 1,019 barangays in Regions VII, IX, X, XI, XII, Mimaropa, ARMM, and Caraga.

In an update Monday night, National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRMMC) executive director Ricardo Jalad said 19,203 families or 89,524 persons are in 231 evacuation centers while 12,512 families or 62,834 individuals are getting aid outside.

Jalad said 164 persons were reported dead, 65 in Region IX, 75 in Region X, and, 24 in the ARMM. However, these figures are still being validated along with the 170 reported missing.

Jalad said that Region IX and the CARAGA sustained PHP52,086,275 worth of agricultural damages while regions IX and X sustained PHP161,710,000 worth of damages in infrastructure.

Due to massive damages brought by “Vinta”, Tambulig, Zamboanga Del Sur; Bacolod Lanao Del Norte; and Lanao Del Norte were declared under a state of calamity.