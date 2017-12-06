Traffic Accidents Bring Bohol Crime Volume Up

If not for traffic-related incidents happening all over Bohol in October, the total crime volume would have been lower instead of a 3.4 percent increase, data from Camp Francisco Dagohoy revealed.

In the last two months, Bohol anti-crime operations have shown considerable success bringing the total crime volume down a few notches since August, but only to see a spike in October.

And all of it were due to traffic-related incidents that could have been avoided in the first place.

Police crime statisticians at the Provincial Intelligence and Detection Management Bureau (PIDMB) of Camp Dagohoy showed that total crime volume reached 690 in August.

This then went down to 617 in September, records presented by Camp Dagohoy Deputy Chief of Operations Police Superintendent Jonthan Satentes bared.

In August, while the crimes reached 690 cases, 235 of them or 34 percent have been traffic incidents.

By September, of the 617 crimes reaching police blotters across all police stations in Bohol, traffic-related incidents also reached 187 cases or 30.34 percent.

As October went, of the 638 TVC all over Bohol, 268 of them are traffic incidents which comprised 42.0 percent.

In October again, traffic-related incidents soared to a level which outpaced the wins in index crime.

Non-index crimes in September reached 419, and of these, 214 or 51 percent are traffic-related incidents. Meanwhile, non-index crimes in October further reached 461 cases, according to PSupt. Satentes.

Of the data, 268 or an even bigger 58 percent are vehicular accidents which resulted to either homicide, physical injuries, or damage to property.

Topping the causes of traffic-related incidents are over-speeding, premature overtaking, and improper turns, police records show. Over-speeding which resulted to traffic incidents reached 39 cases, premature overtaking hit 34, and improper turns recorded 28 cases. Untrained and aggressive driving also owned up a total of 37 cases.

Further complicating the traffic-related incidents was that most of Bohol motorcycle riders who figured in accidents drove unprotected by helmets. Of the 204 motorcycle drivers involved in road accidents between September and October, police records showed that 185 did not wear helmets when they met accidents or caused them. Eleven drivers who met accidents wore helmets and were lucky to escape with only some degrees of injuries. Eight drivers who did not wear helmets, however, were not as lucky, as they were killed when they met accidents while driving, Supt. Satentes’ presentation showed. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)