Tips to Help You Find the Right Device This Holiday Season

Choice is abundant, especially when it comes to technology. Topping many holiday wish lists this year are tablets, computers and 2 in 1 devices. While there are options for everyone, the number of choices often results in confusion.

“It’s essential to know how that special someone you are buying for wants to use their new device,” explains Elaine Mah of Intel. “Then you can really start to dive deeper to find which device is the perfect fit.”

While some people love to consume content, like watching movies, others may be looking at it as a productivity tool, such as for multi-tasking. Mah says that once you have a sense of how the technology will be used, you can match that knowledge with the best device for the person’s needs.

After that’s done, it’s time to start shopping. These tips will help you along the way:

Research. Prepare a few questions before you enter the store and find out which options are available.

Prioritize. Decide which features matter most. Battery life, performance and portability top the list of must-haves, but finding a device with a powerful processor is just as important.

Test drive. In the store, make sure you not only ask questions based on your research but take the time to play with the product yourself. Stores often have great demo areas and experts on-hand to show you how the experience can differ from product to product.

