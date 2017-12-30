Image Source: JCI Philippines from www.jci.org.ph

Three Mindanaoans Named in 2017 TOYM

Date Posted: December 30, 2017 | By PIA

Three Mindanaoans who distinguished themselves in different fields were named as part of the 2017 Ten Outstanding Young Men (TOYM).

Among the eight TOYM 2017 honorees were Jason Roy Sibug who was cited for his achievement in community development; Mark Anthony Torres for his achievement in government service and education; and Hidilyn Diaz for sports.

Sibug, who is from Kidapawan, was recognized for his work in preserving Manobo indigenous culture and was endorsed by JCI Ceby. On the other hand, Torres, who came from Iligan City was endorsed by JCI Iligan in recognition of his outstanding work in the academe and in peace education.

Hidilyn who hails from Zamboanga City won the silver medal in women’s weightligfting in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics and was endorsed by JCI Zamboanga.

The awarding of the 2017 TOYM will be held in January 2018 at the Malacanang Palace. (PIA/RG Alama)

