Talisay City Wins 2017 Sugbo Daygon Contest

With angelic voices well-synched as they rendered a medley of Cebuano Christmas songs, members of the Talisay City College (TCC) chorale landed first place in this year’s Sugbo Daygon contest organized by the Cebu Provincial Government.

The chorale representing Talisay City won in the inter-local government unit competition held at the Social Hall of the Capitol last Dec. 12, going home with P50,000 cash.

Praiselou Labajo, conductor of TCC, said they are extremely elated with their win, especially since they did not expect to make it big in the competition as they knew that there were also a lot of other good contestants.

The municipality of Sibonga took home the 2nd prize, while Moalboal bagged third place. The groups got P40,000 and P30,000, respectively.

Chorale representatives of the towns of Dalaguete, Oslob, Ginatilan, Borbon and the city of Naga got P20,000 each.

The municipality of Tudela in Camotes Island was also set to compete, but was not able to make it due to bad weather.

This year’s three-hour event included a variety of modern and traditional English, Tagalog and Cebuano Christmas songs. The groups were judged on quality (25%), musicality (25%), mastery (15%), staging (10%), costume (15%), and over-all impact (10%).

Award-winning choir conductor Dennis Gregory Sugarol, chairman of the board of judges, lauded the Provincial Government for continuously organizing the event.

The Sugbo Daygon, now on its third year, is open to groups composed of elementary and high school students, as well as adults.

Before Sugarol announced the winners, he encouraged all participating choir groups to continue their passion for beautiful music.

The winners were awarded by Cebu’s first lady, Mrs. Jobel A. Davide, and Provincial Board member Glenn Bercede. Capitol department heads and LGU officials were also present during the event.

The winners will be performing again on Dec. 20 for the Festival of Lights at the Capitol grounds.

