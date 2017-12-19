Tagum Recognized for Winning War vs. Malnutrition

The City of Tagum adds another feather on its cap as it bagged the highly-coveted Consistent Regional Outstanding Winner in Nutrition (CROWN) Award during the 2017 National Nutrition Awarding Ceremony, proving that Tagum City is winning its war against hunger and malnutrition.

Awarded by the National Nutrition Council (NNC), the said ceremony was held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) where Tagum received a trophy and 500,000 pesos cash prize.

CROWN is a national award given to local government units (LGUs) consistently awarded for their outstanding nutritional programs for three consecutive years. Mayor Allan L. Rellon led in receiving the award with City Nutrition Action Officer Jan Dmitri Sator and the rest of the City Nutrition Members, City Councilor Ronald Eliot and Brgy. Captain Renante Robles. The award is a proof of the excellent implementation of nutritional programs of the city.

Rellon emphasized the positive outcome in investing on human capital, most especially on children, for they will be the future of our world. He also said in his speech that the award is a symbol of responsibility and inspiration as well to outdo the performance of the existing city’s exemplary nutritional programs.

“It is therefore right to say that this award is not only for the city government, but also to all individuals who made this tagumpay a resounding success.”

The local chief executive then thanked the people behind this joyous success. “This award goes to all the barangay officials, to our frontline employees at the City Health Office, the barangay health workers, the Child Development Teachers and the parents who have developed an ecosystem of cooperation that made a difference and afforded us with this prestigious award we received today.”

It can be recalled that the city received a Green Banner award on regional level on October 26. As promised, the city is devising new and improved nutritional programs for 2018, in line with NNC’s Philippine Plan of Action for Nutrition (PPAN), that will be implemented this year 2017 until 2022. (CIO Tagum/ZManalo)