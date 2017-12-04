Tabal Achieves Milo Marathon Five-peat

Mary Joy Tabal just made an unprecedented feat in front of her fellow Cebuanos.

Tabal scored her fifth consecutive win in the national finals of the Milo Marathon in Cebu City on Sunday, becoming the first Filipino woman to do so.

Tabal, who finished the Rio Olympics marathon last year, clocked in at 2:58:01, edging second placer Christabel Martes (3:04:20) and third placer Jho-An Villarma (3:11:26) among the other local female racers.

Tabal also finished third in the open category, giving her PHP200,000 aside from the PHP150,000 that she earned for successfully defending the women’s title.

Two Kenyans, Elizabeth Rumokol and Nancy Rotich, went one and two respectively in the women’s open.

Meanwhile, Joerge Andrade dethroned Jeson Agravante as the men’s local champion.

In only his first stint in the nationals, Andrade pulled the shocker, becoming the fastest Filipino to finish the 42-kilometer course in 2:39:34.

Agravante actually failed to even land a spot in the podium–and even in the Top 10–as Erick Panique finished second with 2:42:10 and Eduardo Buenavista entered the finish line third with 2:43:34.

Kenyans topped the open division as Eric Chepsiror, James Talam, and Josphat Chobei placed first, second, and third respectively. (PNA)