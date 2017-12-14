Staying Healthy This ‘Happy Holiday Eating’ Season

Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI) of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) cautions holiday-makers and goers to observe eating healthy food this Christmas.

Happy holiday eating during the Yuletide season does not necessarily mean “splurging” to your stomach’s content, said Dr. Mario V. Capanzana, Director of the FNRI-DOST.

Capanzana spearheaded the agency’s food preps and holiday eating tips citing “partying during the holiday season is so common that it is difficult to avoid.”

Homecomings, reunions, social gatherings and special occasions and events during the Christmas holidays are always complemented by special dishes and an array of food stuffs and delicacies ready for the take by the party goers and revelers.

However, the FNRI-DOST cautioned that “frequent partying, like a couple of days or nights in a week, can lead you to becoming overweight or obese,” which health buffs and wellness gurus have turned to the so-called “balik-alindog” (back to shape) regimen after the holidays.

Thus, FNRI reminds happy holiday eating and food consumers to know what to include in the variety of foods in your plate.

Here are some FNRI-DOST simple tips you can follow to maintain your weight during the holidays:

— Plan ahead! Eat meals with lower fat and calories during the day to save up for “splurges” at social events.

— Balance party eating with other meals like salads and fruits.

— Be selective. Choose special foods. Keep and eat small portions.

— Focus on socializing. Greet people you know – conversation is calorie-free.

— Too frequent overeating and drinking alcohol may lead to becoming overweight or obese.

— Do not drink alcohol with an empty stomach because it may lead to hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar level, since it may inhibit the release of glucose from glycogen in the liver.

— After a holiday meal, take a walk. Walking burns calories and helps deal with holiday stress.

The food and nutrition science agency also advised the public to contact their office for more information on food and nutrition through DOST-FNRI Director Dr. Mario V. Capanzana; or drop by at the FNRI-DOST at General Santos Avenue, Bicutan, Taguig City or through telephone/fax nos: ‎(02) 837-2934 or ‎837-3164; direct line: ‎839-1839; DOST Trunk Line: ‎837-2071-82 local 2296 or 2284. (PNA)