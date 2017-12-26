Special Edition Yoga 920 Laptop Available in Philippines This December

Only less than 100 units of Star Wars Special Edition Yoga 920 laptop from Lenovo will be available in the Philippine market this December. Thus, the company encourages the public to pre-order at select SM Appliance Centers.

This laptop can be availed for Php139,995, and can be pre-ordered at SM Appliance Center branches in Mall of Asia, Makati, Megamall and North EDSA.

The white Yoga 920 has a logo of Rebel Alliance, while black units feature the Galactic Empire’s logo.

Apart from its sleek and Star Wars-themed design, what makes the Yoga 920 laptop unique?

As Lenovo Philippines unveiled the product recently in Manila, the company said the Yoga 920 responds to voice commands up to 4 meters away while in standby mode.

The voice command can be used to play music, send a short email, among others.

Furthermore, Yoga 920 has a fingerprint reader. Thus, there would be no need for the user to type a password each time he/she would use the unit.

The Yoga 920 weighs 1.37 kilograms, and has a 4K display. Apparently, the unit has up to 10.8 hours of battery life.

It has a 13.9 inch UHD wide-angle IPS touchscreen. Lenovo said the Yoga 920 is equipped with 8GB memory and 512GB of storage.

The unit also comes with the Lenovo Active Pen, which the company said enables pen-on-paper precision.