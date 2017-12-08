Image Source: ONE FOR ISRAEL Ministry

Date Posted: December 8, 2017 | By Metrocebu News Team

Sometime when all life’s lessons have been learned
and sun and stars forever more have set
the things which our weak judgements here have spurned
the things o’er which we grieved with lashes wet
will flash before us out of life’s dark night
as stars shine most in deeper tints of blue,
and we shall see how all God’s plans were right
and how what seemed reproof was love most true.
then be content, poor heart
God’s plans, like lillies pure and white unfold
we must not tear the close-shut leaves apart
Time will reveal the chalices of Gold
and if, through patient toil we reach the land
where tired feel with sandals loose may rest
where we shall clearly see and understand
I think that we will say “God knew the best.”

May Riley Smith

