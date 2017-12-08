Sometime when all life’s lessons have been learned

and sun and stars forever more have set

the things which our weak judgements here have spurned

the things o’er which we grieved with lashes wet

will flash before us out of life’s dark night

as stars shine most in deeper tints of blue,

and we shall see how all God’s plans were right

and how what seemed reproof was love most true.

then be content, poor heart

God’s plans, like lillies pure and white unfold

we must not tear the close-shut leaves apart

Time will reveal the chalices of Gold

and if, through patient toil we reach the land

where tired feel with sandals loose may rest

where we shall clearly see and understand

I think that we will say “God knew the best.”

May Riley Smith