Shop More with Acer’s #MalayangPasko Holiday Promo

How would you like to shop, then shop some more items without spending extra cash? With technology and innovations firm, Acer, that’s possible.

Acer Philippines launched on November 27 its #MalayangPasko holiday promo. Through the company’s partnership with The SM Store, buyers of select Acer products would get shopping vouchers worth up to Php5,000.

In an interview, Acer Philippines Sales and Marketing Director Sue Ong-Lim said the #MalayangPasko campaign means the company is giving consumers the freedom of choice with whatever they want to exchange the gift vouchers for.

“There are over a hundred brands in SM and over a thousand products to choose from,” she said. Consumers could freely choose what to buy for themselves or for their loved ones using SM gift vouchers.

Customers would get Php1,000 worth of SM vouchers for every purchase of Acer Intel Core i3-powered laptops and desktops or projectors. They would get Php3,000 worth of vouchers from buying Intel Core i5-powered laptops or desktops. For every purchase of Intel Core i7-powered laptops and desktops, on the other hand, customers would get Php5,000 worth of vouchers.

Ong-Lim said Acer has thought of the #MalayangPasko concept, and has partnered with SM “since it’s the number one mall destination (among consumers).“

This is not the first time that Acer Philippines has partnered with SM. Last September, it has partnered with SM for the #KasyaPa pre-holiday campaign. Customers who bought select Acer products got free Salvatore Mann bags, a brand that is exclusive to SM.

The partnership, according to Ong-Lim, was just the beginning, and customers could look forward to more campaigns.

“Definitely, this won’t be the last,” she said.

Currently, Acer has two major campaigns — the Back-to-School and Holiday. This year was the first time it had a pre-holiday campaign.

“We’re thinking of something to excite the consumers even if it’s not during peak period, just like the pre-holiday, or maybe graduation,” Ong-Lim said. “From Acer, definitely there are a lot to watch out for.”

Ong-Lim noted that Acer will also keep on innovating. With Acer’s wide array of products such as desktops, notebooks, projectors, monitors, tablets, accessories and gadgets, she said all these product lines will have new innovations that would be out in the market soon.

“We will have lots of revelations in our products,” she said.

Meanwhile, consumers are also invited to watch out for the #MalayangPasko video which will be out on December, according to Ong-Lim. The video will feature Jennylyn Mercado and JM De Guzman as brand ambassadors. “We feel that consumers could relate to their stories in the upcoming video,” she said.

The pre-holiday campaign #KasyaPa videos featured “Kita Kita” stars Alessandra De Rossi and Empoy. Ong-Lim said Acer Philippines was very happy with the outcome of #KasyaPa videos as these had more than 10 million views.