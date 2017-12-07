The Secret to Happiness? Spend Money on Experiences

When shopping for the perfect gift this year, consider research that shows people appreciate and remember experiences more than physical things. It’s also better for the buyer too — people who spend money on experiences over material items are happier and feel their money is better spent. Here are some creative ideas to share experiences with everyone on your list.

Use your rewards points. If you’re a travel junkie, you already know the value of experiences. Make the most of your rewards points with the Marriott Rewards Moments program, which gives members access to sporting events, culinary experiences, entertainment packages and truly unique money-can’t-buy moments; moreover, such points can be used either by purchase, be bid on or auction style.

Learn together. There’s nothing like learning a new skill or hobby to help build self-esteem and life satisfaction. Sign you and your best friend up for a cross-stitching or painting workshop, take salsa dancing lessons with your partner, or gift your parents a professional-grade camera and a membership to a photography club. Recipients will love a skill that lasts well beyond the new year.

Encourage self-care. The holidays are a busy and stressful time of year, and many of us forget to make our well-being a priority. That’s why experiences that pamper and rejuvenate are sure to be cherished by your friends and family. Try gifts that make people feel good, like a weekend at the spa, a gym membership or a gift certificate for a massage.

