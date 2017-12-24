This Season’s Must-Try Festive Holiday Punch

Greet guests with a beautiful and fragrant holiday cocktail. This punch can be prepared in advance, allowing for easy serving during celebrations. It’s the perfect way to entertain your guests when you are busy preparing the food for your dinner or party.

The punch looks magazine-ready with sliced orange rounds, fresh green mint and bright red pomegranate seeds. Tom Filippou, executive chef for President’s Choice Cooking School, shares more tips on how to elevate this recipe.

“It’s best to rub the mint gently with your fingers to release the oils of the herb. By bruising the mint, you’ll bring this punch to life with flavour.”

Sparkling Pomegranate Citrus Berry Punch

Prep time: 5 minutes

Serves: 10

Ingredients:

4 cups ice cubes

1 bottle (750 mL) Sicilian Lemon Italian Soda

1 bottle (750 mL) Blood Orange Italian Soda

2 cans (250 mL each) PC pomegranate cranberry 100% sparkling fruit juice

1/2 cup frozen PC pomegranate arils

Half orange, thinly sliced into rounds

Fresh mint, for garnish

Directions:

1. Place ice in a 3-litre (12 cup) pitcher or punch bowl.

2. Add lemon soda, orange soda, juice and frozen pomegranate arils; stir to combine.

2. Add orange slices and mint.

Chef’s tip: Swap out one of the bottles of Italian soda for a 750-mL bottle of sparkling wine.

Nutritional information per serving (about 3/4 cup): Calories 110, Fat 0 g, Sodium 30 mg, Carbohydrates 29 g, Fibre 0 g, Sugars 26 g, Protein 0 g.

