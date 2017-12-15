SC: No Work in All Courts on Dec. 26, Jan. 2

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday announced the suspension of work in all courts nationwide on Dec. 26, 2017 and Jan. 2, 2018.

“In view of Proclamation Nos. 50 and 269 declaring Dec. 25, 2017 (Christmas Day) and Jan. 1, 2018 (New Year’s Day) as regular holidays and to allow officials and employees of the judiciary adequate opportunity to celebrate the holidays with their families, the Chief Justice (Maria Lourdes Sereno) has authorized the suspension of work in all courts nationwide on Dec. 26, 2017 (Tuesday) and Jan. 2, 2018 (Tuesday),” the SC Public Information Office posted on its Twitter account.

This means that work in all courts, as well as the Court of Appeals, Court of Tax Appeals and Sandiganbayan, is suspended on the two dates.

The high court’s announcement follows Malacañang’s suspension of work in all offices in the executive branch, including government-owned and -controlled corporations, government financial institutions, state universities and colleges, local government units and agencies and instrumentalities on such dates, as stated in Memorandum Circular No. 37 that was signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

“However, those agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services,” read the circular.

Suspension of work in private companies and offices outside of the executive branch is left to the discretion of their respective heads/management.