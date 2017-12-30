SAMSUNG Unveils FITT360, a 360-Degree Camcorder Neckband, to Kickstarter

Samsung Electronics unveiled the concept of the FITT360, a 360-degree wearable camcorder, last year.

The K-ICT Born2Global Centre announced that accelerated and spun off from Samsung Electronics with this concept developed, LINKFLOW is bringing this state-of-the-art technology to the market via Kickstarter with full details to be disclosed.

FITT360 is wearable around the neck all day with its light and portable design. Ergonomically designed to fit everybody while keeping it unobtrusive with its sleek neckband form, FITT360 is rain-, snow-, heat-, and shockproof to endure users’ life.

With patented image stabilization, live stitching and streaming functionality, FITT360 opens up possibilities for tele-presence and life streaming scenarios. With life logging in mind, the built-in GPS enables users to keep their personal 360 video-logs within the companion mobile application.

Companion mobile application “FITT360” allows users to preview and share videos via SNS in real-time. Share vivid moments with friends and families – anytime, anywhere with following hardware specs.

3 Full HD 1080p cameras provide horizontally 4K Resolution images capturing 360-degree surroundings in true First-Person-View

Power Button to turn ON/OFF FITT 360

Quick Capture Button to activate video/photo shooting in a click of a button

90 minutes of running time per a fully charged battery

Battery Check Button to indicate how much battery have left with LED

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Slider to communicate to the phone via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to access more features on the mobile app

With a VR Head-Mount-Device on, users can immerse right back into the moments that matter to you

The FITT360 Kickstarter campaign launches on Sunday, Jan 8. FITT360 is available for pre-orders on Kickstarter for a 50% discounted super early bird price, 40% discounted early bird price and 30% discounted Kickstarter exclusive price of $349, $419 and $489 respectively.

For more information, please visit www.fitt360.co