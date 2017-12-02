Real Life Celebrates Ten Years with Cebu Run ‘Running Pastor’ to Raise Funds in Cebu for Real Life Support Real Life Scholars with ‘Run for Life Cebu’

In celebration of its tenth anniversary, the Real LIFE Foundation, a Christian NGO that provides scholarships for underprivileged but bright and deserving students, invites Cebuanos to support its scholarship program by participating in Run for LIFE Cebu.

Run for LIFE Cebu features running pastor Ferdie Cabiling, who, in 2015, ran more than 2,000 kilometers across the Philippines in support of Real LIFE’s scholars. About 330 high school and college scholars across the Philippines stand to benefit from this 2017 run, which takes place November 18 through 30.

To support our Real LIFE scholars, you can give online, securely and directly, here.

Together, we can continue to change a life, and change the nation!