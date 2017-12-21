Prepaid Loads Expiration Extended to One Year

Expiration period of prepaid loads will be extended up to one year with the new Joint Memorandum Circular of Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), and National Telecommunication Commission (NTC).

The circular was signed Wednesday by DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez, DICT Officer-in-Charge Eliseo Rio Jr., and NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba.

Lopez said the JMC will lengthen the life of prepaid loads regardless of amount.

The JMC will be implemented 15 days upon publication. The agencies target to publish the new JMC on Thursday.

“It’s our way to protect the rights of our consumers in the telecommunications industry,” said Lopez.

Currently, a prepaid load can be extended up to 120 days depending on its amount.

On the other hand, Rio assured that the government has met and discussed with the telco players in coming up with the JMC.

Cordoba mentioned that postpaid users comprised only 3.0 percent of the total mobile services’ subscribers