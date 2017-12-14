Power Mac Center Opens Biggest Store in Festival Alabang

Head south this weekend as premier Apple partner Power Mac Center is opening its biggest branch in the country yet. The brand new store and service center, located at the Expansion Wing of Festival Supermall in Filinvest City, Alabang, is opening its doors at exactly 11AM on Friday, December 15.

It’s the perfect excuse to go shopping as Power Mac Center is giving out special treats* on opening day especially for loyal Apple fans. Premium Apple products, including MacBook Air, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPad (5th gen), urBeats, and many more, will be at 20% off! Offer is valid from 11 to 11:20 AM only and subject to stock availability.

Meanwhile, select non-Apple products will be at 50% off from 11 AM to 12 NN while Service Center offerings such as Diagnostic Test, Software Repair, and Non-repair Services will be at 20% off the whole day. Do note that only cash, debit, and straight credit card payments will be accepted.

Can’t make it to the opening day? Don’t fret as premium accessories are at 20% off all weekend from December 15-17 so save the date and fill your shopping bags with stocking stuffers everyone on your gift list will surely love!

“The new store and service center in Festival Supermall ─ our biggest one yet ─ is a testament to the growing patronage of Filipinos to the brand. We are pleased to be able to serve them by being readily available to support all their Apple needs,” said Power Mac Center Marketing Director Joey Alvarez.

For more information, visit Power Mac Center on Facebook.