Pinoy Math Wizards bag 22 Medals in Malaysia

Young Filipino math wizards won 28 awards including 22 medals in the 4th Challenge for Future Mathematicians (CFM) contest held from Dec. 8 to 12 in Sungai Petani, Kedah, Malaysia.
The students bagged 5 gold, 13 silver and 4 bronze medals, and 2 merit awards in the individual contest and second, third and fourth runners-up trophies in the team contest, according to Dr. Archieval Rodriguez, president of the Mathematics Development Academy of the Philippines (MATHDAP).
Accompanying the elementary and high school students to the contest were team leaders Rodriguez, Edgard Domingo, Lourdes Ballon and Ronnie Apari.
About 250 students from Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, The Philippines, and Thailand competed in CFM.
The country’s individual contest medalists are:
GOLD MEDAL
Kristner Sheyn Saludo – San Beda College-Alabang
Michael Angelo Saluta – Pembo Elementary School
Lauren Reyes – St Jude Catholic School
Timothy Lawrence Andal – St. Philomena Academy of Lipa
Justin Teng Soon Khoo – Regional Science High School-Region III
SILVER MEDAL
Sophie Jill Co – Pace Academy
Anika Gayle Tan – Zamboanga Chong Hua High School
Mark Gomez Jr. – Bacolod Tay Tung High School
Samantha Louise Samson – Mothergoose Science School System
Alexandra Brianne Gochian – St Jude Catholic School
Jacques Simon Timtiman – Iloilo Scholastic Academy
John Angelo Oringo – Philippine Science High School-BRC
Frederick Ivan Tan – Philippine Science High School-Main
Gwyneth Margaux Tangog – Southville International School and Colleges
Deanne Gabrielle Algenio – Makati Science High School
Jodi Marcia Arcadio – Philippine Science High School-Main
Andrei Lenard Chan – Zamboanga Chong Hua High School
Wesley Gavin Palomar – Philippine Science High School-Main
BRONZE MEDAL
Iris Lexi Ababon – Colegio San Agustin-Makati
Benn Jethro Sia – Kong Hua School
Zoe Angeli Uy – St. Jude Catholic School
Sofia Fabula – Immaculate Heart Of Mary College-Paranaque
MERIT AWARD
Alexandra Louis Chan – Zamboanga Chong Hua High School
Hans Cedric Galande – Zamboanga Chong Hua High School
(MATHDAP)