Pinoy Math Wizards bag 22 Medals in Malaysia

Young Filipino math wizards won 28 awards including 22 medals in the 4th Challenge for Future Mathematicians (CFM) contest held from Dec. 8 to 12 in Sungai Petani, Kedah, Malaysia.

The students bagged 5 gold, 13 silver and 4 bronze medals, and 2 merit awards in the individual contest and second, third and fourth runners-up trophies in the team contest, according to Dr. Archieval Rodriguez, president of the Mathematics Development Academy of the Philippines (MATHDAP).

Accompanying the elementary and high school students to the contest were team leaders Rodriguez, Edgard Domingo, Lourdes Ballon and Ronnie Apari.

About 250 students from Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, The Philippines, and Thailand competed in CFM.

The country’s individual contest medalists are:

GOLD MEDAL

Kristner Sheyn Saludo – San Beda College-Alabang

Michael Angelo Saluta – Pembo Elementary School

Lauren Reyes – St Jude Catholic School

Timothy Lawrence Andal – St. Philomena Academy of Lipa

Justin Teng Soon Khoo – Regional Science High School-Region III

SILVER MEDAL

Sophie Jill Co – Pace Academy

Anika Gayle Tan – Zamboanga Chong Hua High School

Mark Gomez Jr. – Bacolod Tay Tung High School

Samantha Louise Samson – Mothergoose Science School System

Alexandra Brianne Gochian – St Jude Catholic School

Jacques Simon Timtiman – Iloilo Scholastic Academy

John Angelo Oringo – Philippine Science High School-BRC

Frederick Ivan Tan – Philippine Science High School-Main

Gwyneth Margaux Tangog – Southville International School and Colleges

Deanne Gabrielle Algenio – Makati Science High School

Jodi Marcia Arcadio – Philippine Science High School-Main

Andrei Lenard Chan – Zamboanga Chong Hua High School

Wesley Gavin Palomar – Philippine Science High School-Main

BRONZE MEDAL

Iris Lexi Ababon – Colegio San Agustin-Makati

Benn Jethro Sia – Kong Hua School

Zoe Angeli Uy – St. Jude Catholic School

Sofia Fabula – Immaculate Heart Of Mary College-Paranaque

MERIT AWARD

Alexandra Louis Chan – Zamboanga Chong Hua High School

Hans Cedric Galande – Zamboanga Chong Hua High School

(MATHDAP)