PCOO Steps Up FOI Implementation

The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) has reaffirmed its leadership role in the implementation of the freedom of information (FOI) program in the executive branch, following the transfer of the FOI Program Monitoring Office (FOI-PMO) to a new office inside Malacañang compound on Dec. 19, aimed at improving the delivery of its responsibilities in making access to government information a meaningful right.

The FOI-PMO has bolstered platforms under the FOI program, including the review and development of new policies, deepening engagement with agencies, maintenance and improvement of the electronic FOI portal, expanding capacity-building activities to more stakeholders, and localizing the program for local government units.

The official inauguration and ribbon-cutting was led by PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar, Assistant Secretary Kissinger Reyes, and FOI Program Director Assistant Secretary Kristian Ablan. This was then followed by the blessing officiated by Parochial Vicar–Rev. Fr. Cirilo Andan of San Sebastian Parish.

FOI Partners from the Office of the Cabinet Secretary, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the Department of Budget and Management, and other PCOO departments and offices witnessed the inauguration.

The FOI-PMO is now located at Units 103-104 BFB Building, 1575 JP Laurel St. cor. Matienza St., Malacañang Compound, Manila.

However, all official correspondences for the FOI PMO will still be addressed to the New Executive Building, Malacañang Compound. (PNA)