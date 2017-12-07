PAGASA Tells LGUs, Public to Prepare for Mild La Niña in December

The public is warned to be cautious and be on alert for the effects of the incoming weak La Niña in December this year, the state weather bureau said.

Oscar Tabada, PAGASA Visayas Bureau Chief, told the media in an interview on Monday that they will begin issuing weather advisories next month signaling its onset.

Ana Liza Solis, a senior weather specialist of PAGASA, said it will be the Visayas and Mindanao regions that will experience more rain than the usual.

La Niña is characterized by unusually cool ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific (CEEP).

Solis added that it was since September of this year when observations have been made that cold ocean conditions persisted.

Local government units in Central Visayas were warned to take necessary precautions especially for areas in their localities that are identified to be flood-prone or landslide-prone.

At least 50 representatives and officials from the different disaster offices underwent a refresher on typhoon tracking and the PAGASA Products and Services for Early Warning System that they may avail.

They were also given a briefing on the possible effects of the looming La Niña.

Tabada, during his briefing, said the community is best prepared to address this weather condition if they are informed and educated about this.

He likewise warned localities that this could affect greatly the agriculture sector and that direct assistance should be prepared for the farmers that will be affected.

Meanwhile, Tabada said it is expected that the country may still experience one to two more typhoons until the end of the year.

He called for community vigilance to avoid the loss of lives. (Carmel Loise Matus/PIA-7)