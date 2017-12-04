P155.5 Million Supplemental Budget Approved

The Cebu Provincial Board (PB) approved on third and final reading the P155.504 million supplemental budget for the Province of Cebu for fiscal year 2017.

PB member Celestino Martinez moved for the passage of the supplemental budget during the PB’s regular session held last Nov. 27.

Supplemental budget no. 3 appropriates P155,503,929.28 of the general fund proper for the development fund with P135.380 million; P19.824 million for the operation of hospitals; and P300,000 for the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT).

From the total budget, P31 million is allocated for the bonus of Capitol employees. According to Budget officer Danilo Rodas, the P20,000 bonus for each employee was the amount agreed by the Provincial Government and Provincial Employees Association of Cebu (PEACE).

“Note: CNA (Collective Negotiated Agreement) incentive at P20,000/each for employees in the government service as of December 15, 2017,” as stated in the Supplemental Appropriation of the Provincial Budget Office, signed by Rodas and approved by Governor Hilario P. Davide III.

An additional P5,000 for each employee will be added for the performance enhancement incentive (PEI).

cebu.gov.ph