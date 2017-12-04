Image Source: The Diesel Stop

Nine Days in November

Date Posted: December 4, 2017 | By Grace D. Chong

Everything unusual and unexpected seemed to happen in those nine days last month, November 2017.

Earlier, classes were suspended almost every week due to typhoons. Then classes were suspended again for three days because of All Saint’s Day. Then classes were suspended again because of the ASEAN summit.

Some things had to give.

Since very few working days were left in the month, every one of my activities were crammed in those nine days: make-up classes, a series of seminars (scheduled since March), on top of regular classes and activities. All these needed slides, readings, presence, participation, and various preparations. I had to turn down an opportunity to have a book talk in the Middle East because there was just too much on my plate.

“Lord, please help me get through these nine days,” I begged daily for mighty grace.

The nine days didn’t go like a breeze (I spent more time worrying and painting scenarios of dismal consequences rather than concentrating on my activities), but—to borrow an old idiom—I was none the worse for wear.

After the ninth day, I soaked in the bath and treated myself to a nine-hour sleep. But not before I rebuked myself and asked forgiveness for forgetting about this verse:

“Can all your worries add a single moment to your life?”-Matthew 6:27 (NLT)

Blogsite

About Grace D. Chong

Grace D. Chong is a published author of over 40 books to date (for both adults and children), and an unpublished author of another 40, in various stages of writing and self-editing. Since she writes more than she does anything else anyway, she was talked by her sons into blogging. Grace D. Chong is a bestselling author and a Palanca Awardee.
