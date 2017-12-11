Muntinlupa City to Host MMFF Parade of Stars 2017

Muntinlupa is set to host the annual Metro Manila Film Festival Parade of Stars.

The City government, in coordination with Metro Manila Development Authority, will be hosting this year’s MMFF float parade on December 23 rather than the traditional route along Roxas Boulevard in Manila and Pasay.

In the official announcement of the 43rd MMFF entries last November, MMFF chairman Thomas Orbos said the MMFF Executive Committee approved the local government’s invitation to host this year’s festival to commemorate Muntinlupa 100th founding year.

Mayor Jaime Fresnedi expressed his gratitude to the committee as the parade will be one of the highlights of Muntinlupa’s Centennial Celebration.

Muntinlupa Traffic and Management Bureau has announced that they will implement road blocking schemes on the roads that will be affected by the parade route and advised motorists to take alternative routes.

The MMFF Parade of Starts will jump off from Muntinlupa Sports Complex going to Buendia St. and Centennial Avenue. It will pass through the extents of the National Road from Barangay Tunasan to Alabang.

The parade will also enter the Filinvest City thru Corporate Ave and Bridgeway and will end at Filinvest Event Grounds / Block 30 for a short program.

Temporary closure of the National Road will be implemented 12 noon onwards.

Muntinlupa City Police Department also advised the public of prohibited items during the conduct of the parade. Bringing of firearms, explosives, bladed weapons, metallic objects, bags, water canisters are prohibited.

The local PD also announced that children below four feet and persons with wheelchair, crunches and cranes, and pregnant women are not allowed to participate.

After the parade, the floats will be transferred to the Quezon City Memorial Circle.

The official entries for this year’s MMFF include:

‘Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad’ (Star Cinema, Viva Films) ‘Ang Panday’ (Star Cinema, CCM Productions) ‘All of You’ (Quantum Films, MJM Productions) ‘Deadma Walking’ (T-Rex Productions) ‘Siargao’ (TEN17P) ‘Haunted Forest’ (Regal Films) ‘Ang Larawan’ (Culturtain)

(PIO Muntinlupa/RJB/SDL/PIA-NCR)