Mountaineers Stop Treks to Mt. Pulag

Date Posted: December 15, 2017 | By PIA

Local mountaineers have cancelled their journey to Mt. Pulag in Benguet province due to the threat of the New People’s Army.

“We were informed of the presence of communist rebels near the route towards Mt. Pulag and we eventually cancelled reservations for our assistance to the mountaineers in Luzon,” said Raymond Zamorra, a mountaineering consultant here.

He said the unstable peace negotiations between the government and the NPA has greatly affected the influx of mountaineers in the province.

Zamorra said they have only accommodated several mountaineers who passed the province in going to Mt. Pulag in September and October this year through the Ambaguio road.

“Compared to the previous years, the influx of mountaineers in our province is going on all year round unlike this year,” he said.

Zamorra, however, expressed optimism that a lasting peace agreement will be reached and agreed between the government and the NPA to further promote eco-tourism activities and uplift the economy of host local government units in the country. (ALM/BME/PIA 2-Nueva Vizcaya)

