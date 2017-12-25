Ministry of Communications of the Vatican Selects Accenture to Help Design and Deliver its New Communications System

Accenture announced that the Ministry of Communications of the Vatican has appointed Accenture Interactive to help design and deliver its new communications system called Vatican News. The move is part of the Vatican reform aimed at finding new ways to communicate with and engage all people in today’s digital world.

The Ministry, called Secretariat for the Communication, has selected Accenture Interactive as its global experience agency to define a digital communications strategy that increases the consistency and clarity of its communications, and unifies the current array of independent communication channels under a single new portal, Vatican News. The transformation will enable the Vatican media team to have a defined online identity, one voice, and a richer, digital source of multi-media content to reach people all over the world.

The objectives include the design of the Vatican News, which will help people find and interact with desired information more easily; the creation of one multi-language editorial team able to work with a multimedia, multi-device and multi-cultural approach; and a content strategy that allows for efficient content management and distribution.

Monsignor Dario Edoardo Viganò, Prefect of the Secretariat for Communications said, “We are launching the last part of the reform sought by Pope Francis. Each reform does not originate from a mistaken past but from a present that calls for a change: in this case, today’s cultural and digital convergence require the adoption of production processes that are different from traditional ones. Today, in fact, information production and dissemination happens through agnostic software, in multiple media formats. The collaboration with Accenture Interactive, thanks to their solid global experience, has allowed us to develop an extensive strategy capable of uniting various working groups, the diversification of formats and the strengthening of brand identity — all while maximizing the value of our talented in-house professionals working in the Holy See media.”

Accenture Interactive is also responsible for designing new logos and other brand elements of the various Vatican communication channels: Vatican News, Vatican Media and Radio Vaticana Italiana, thus ensuring consistency between the new visual identity used for the portal and its social media properties.

“This project strikes at the core of what we do at Accenture Interactive: building human-centered experiences for today’s digital world,” said Anatoly Roytman, head of Accenture Interactive for Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Latin America. “We’re honored to partner with such a venerable institution to reinvent the way it communicates. Accenture Interactive was chosen by the Ministry for our ability to bring a broad range of digital capabilities across user experience, design, content, branding, analytics, search, and social, as well our ability to help large institutions with the change management required for digital transformation to be successful.”