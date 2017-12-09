Minimalist Gift-Giving Made Easier

The holidays often bring a lot of shopping angst. Whether it’s the “I-don’t-need-anything-friend” or the family member who already has everything, it can be hard to shop for all the people on your list. Here are some inexpensive ideas everyone will love.

1. Food. Meals and treats bring a smile to even the Scroogiest gift receiver. Whether it’s coffee, exotic cheeses or a cheap-as-chips (literally) bag of their favorite guilty pleasure, yummy things usually don’t get wasted.

2. DIY. Homemade options are endless if you use a little imagination and a lot of Pinterest. Pinecone ornaments, a hand-painted mug or a fun card can add a personal touch to the usual holiday offerings.

3. Donations. Making a charitable donation will not only bring the giver and receiver joy, but will be appreciated by someone in need as well. World Vision’s gift catalogue is a great place to find unique gifts that make a lasting impact. From goats to school supplies and bicycle repair kits, each gift will make a difference and there’s something for everyone on your list.

4. Time. Whether it’s spending an afternoon building a snowman with your kids or taking a friend out for lunch, setting aside some time for a loved one could be the best gift you give this season. The key is giving them your undivided attention so think about leaving your phone at home.

5. Service. Providing a service can be a big help for those in your life who never take time for themselves. You could dog-sit for a friend, give a busy mom a day at the spa or clean your dad’s car. Showing someone you care in an active way is a gift they won’t forget.

