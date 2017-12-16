Medical Society on Dengue Prevention: Back to Basic Strategies

The Philippine Society for Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (PSMID), amid the Dengvaxia issue, called on the public to return to the basic strategies on preventing mosquito-borne diseases.

“With all these issues, let us not forget the measures we do – surveillance, vector control, early consultation,” PSMID Board member, Dr. Fatima Gimenez, said during a health forum held in a restaurant in Tomas Morato, Quezon City on Tuesday.

Gimenez was referring to the strategies pushed by the Department of Health (DOH) — searching and destroying mosquito-breeding places; early consultation; self-protection; and saying ‘no’ to indiscriminate fogging.

“Vaccine is just part of it. It is not the only solution to dengue,” she said.

Gimenez advised parents fearing for their children who received Dengvaxia shots to consult a doctor immediately once the child shows symptoms of an illness.

Based on her own experience as a clinician, she said, the late seeking of medical attention usually results in a more difficult management of the illness.

“Early consultation saves lives. If you feel any symptom, go to the doctor immediately. You have nothing to lose,” she said, adding that chances of recovery from severe dengue are high, so long as a patient seeks early medical attention.

Gimenez further stressed the importance of maintaining clean surroundings that are free of mosquito-breeding sites to prevent mosquitoes from multiplying and spreading illnesses.

Using insect repellant is also a sure way to drive mosquitoes away, she added.

The PSMID issued the call to help allay public anxiety following the revelation that Dengvaxia is not recommended for people who have had no prior dengue infection as the vaccine increases the risk of severe dengue.

The controversy has already led to a Senate inquiry, which was attended by current and former DOH chiefs, as well as officials of Sanofi Pasteur, manufacturer of Dengvaxia.

“There is no simple solution to preventing dengue. Thus, to have a sustainable dengue control program, appropriate clinical management, laboratory surveillance and prevention efforts, such as expansion of disease surveillance to include the communities and the private sector, vector control, and strengthening of epidemic response at all levels should always be emphasized,” Gimenez said as she winded up the forum. (PNA/Photo courtesy of DOH)