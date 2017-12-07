LTO Re-opens Driver’s License Renewal Office at Island City Mall

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) re-opened on the Driver’s License Renewal Office at the Island City Mall (ICM), a year after it was closed after its contract with the mall expired.

LTO-7 Operations Division Chief Joel Maloloy-on led the inauguration and was joined by personnel of the agency’s Tagbilaran District Office led by officer-in-charge Erwin Patalinghug.

With this development, the public can now have their driver’s licenses renewed both at the ICM branch and at the LTO Tagbilaran District Office.

Patalinghug said that the renewal center for driver’s licenses at the mall will be equipped with a Dermalog machine to hasten the processing of license renewals.

The German-made equipment will start to be used before the year ends, Patalinghug added.

Meanwhile, LTO-7 is planning to add two more offices in Bohol which will be the fifth and sixth branches in the province.

Maloloy-on revealed that they have been receiving requests and proposals calling for the establishment of more offices in Bohol which they are now considering.

The towns of Tubigon and Carmen have been considered as possible locations for the new offices.

However, Maloloy-on admitted that the establishment of new offices will be a tall order as it would take a long process requiring thorough study and a substantial budget.

Bohol has a total of four LTO branches including two offices in Tagbilaran City, one in Jagna and another in Talibon.

Meanwhile, the LTO is also planning to extend its office hours to make up for the backlog in the pending processes, particularly the issuance of plastic driver’s licenses. (ecb/PIA7-Bohol)